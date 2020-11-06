11 Election Tweets to Amuse, Infuriate, Enlighten, and Amuse You

An uncomfortable number of hosts and guests on MSNBC’s election night coverage made reference to hitting the bottle. Even the Clinton era made a ghostly appearance in the form of James Carville who Zoomed in from home with a half-empty bottle of Pappy Van Winkle over his shoulder.

We get it. But besides getting likkered up, what have we done with all this anxiety and nervous energy? Brought it to Twitter of course. There were far too many insightful, hilarious, scathing, ironic, and otherwise round-up-worthy posts to include here, but this should give a little taste of the conversations, states of mind, and concerns of our de facto town square over the past 72 hours or so.

***

1. Anyone who watched election night coverage on a major network will recognize this Adderall-fueled song and dance: “…Nickajack Farms, everyone knows that Nickajack Farms has always been carried Trump, ever since 1884…”

CNN the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/a0XJO7de0w — Michael Kosta (@michaelkosta) November 5, 2020

2. This ones speaks for itself. (Or, strictly speaking, for God):

Alexa show me a crazy person. https://t.co/0qAt1fRSHu — Eric Vanden Eykel (@evandeneykel) November 5, 2020

3. This one’s more watchable. Promise:

You have to live Twitter – cats against fascism strike back 😉 pic.twitter.com/1Kau0QazBI — asad rehman (@chilledasad100) November 5, 2020

4. For Republicans still fuzzy on the life cycle of a vote:

Let me put it in a way that Republicans can understand…

A vote’s life begins when it’s put in the envelope. It’s against god’s will to kill it before it can be counted. — Joe Praino (@FixYourLife) November 4, 2020

5. Bi-curious Republicans:

6. For the president in your life utterly mystified by the fact that his leads began to “magically disappear” overnight:

Last night the sky was dark. Then, from East to West, those cities magically became light again. VERY STRANGE. https://t.co/MheAoCiYAD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

7. Ouch:

I assume this be for the 230,000 Americans who died of Covid? https://t.co/34z8jeQxAR — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 5, 2020

8. Gomer Pyle with the low-information leadership:

9. Yeah, okay…

In 2021, Republican Party will have more QAnon Members of House of Representatives than African Americans. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 5, 2020

10. I guess this is why?

Get ready Georgia. The negative ads against us are coming. But that won’t stop us from fighting for a better future for Georgians and focusing on the issues that matter. pic.twitter.com/VN0YIA02MG — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 5, 2020

11. The last word, from the Supreme Being: