As Vaccine Holdouts Cave What’s the Lesson for Liberals? Authoritarians Require Force

Second, they don’t want freedom. Yes, I know. They say they want freedom. They say they will die for it. They won’t, though. They won’t do anything demanding sacrifice. What they want is the sense of community that comes with belonging to an authoritarian collective that does, in its own way, what mandates do—choose for them. So while they say they want freedom, what they desire is being told what to do. They don’t have the skills. Coercion and force come as a relief.

They are not rugged individualists, far from it, but they believe they are. That tells you their true ideology. The lies. All the lies. The wild, howling lies they tell about their enemies and themselves. The lies bind them together to form an authoritarian collective. But the lies cannot exist outside the group. As soon as the lies encounter democracy—that is, as soon as they encounter people who don’t already believe the lies—the lies shatter, causing authoritarians to feel enormous pain and humiliation. They retreat back to the authoritarian collective, where they don’t have to do the work of figuring out the truth.

The lies are the tell. They can’t and won’t engage democracy, which privileges facts and truth. Democracy does not already believe, and probably won’t ever believe, the lies they tell about their enemies and themselves. They can’t stand the humiliation and pain, however. They want that to stop. Freedom isn’t the answer. It risks more of the same. So the solution is the opposite of what they say. The solution is forcing democracy to believe their lies. The solution is taking away your liberty.