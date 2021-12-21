SCOTUS Seems to Think You Should Be Forced to Pay For Religious Education

How would they fudge that?

Some of the religious schools at issue in the Maine case insist on some really bigoted views toward gay people, for example. The Supreme Court [majority] seems unbothered by that. But I don’t expect the court’s conservatives are going to welcome state funding of a madrasa that teaches that the US should be governed by sharia law. How are they going to distinguish? Not honestly, but they’ll manage.

Are we talking about compelling states to fund religious schools and their religious activity but only the right kinds of religions?