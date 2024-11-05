The Right is Attempting to Get Men to the Polls

research team to provide short, timely posts, with a special emphasis on far-right organizing and election interference—including intimidation at the polls, efforts to prevent certification, and the mobilization of violence. Check back regularly for the latest on our Special Coverage page—and catch up on all RD coverage leading up to the election here. To help readers navigate this pivotal election, RD is collaborating with PRA’s

Yesterday on the highly popular Joe Rogan show, Elon Musk told Rogan “the biggest factor here is that men need to vote. This is a message to the men out there: vote like your life depends on it. Because I think it does. Vote tomorrow. Nothing is more important.” Rogan endorsed Trump last night, prompting jubilation across the MAGAverse.

“The cavalry has arrived,” Elon Musk tweeted this morning. “Men are voting in record numbers. They now realize everything is at stake.” The sentiment that “men are surging to the polls en masse,” as one Florida pundit put it, was repeated across the MAGAverse. “It is my sacred and highest duty as a husband and father to protect my loved ones,” Stephen Miller tweeted. “As man, you have a duty to vote today and end the invasion and occupation of America.”

The youth-focused Turning Point USA, one of the main groups responsible for Trump’s get-out-the-vote program, has been a strong booster of the message. Since the morning, TPUSA head Charlie Kirk and others have shared photos and reportbacks from polling places, claiming long lines of men ready to vote Trump.

Of course, MAGA has long mobilized male supremacism at its core, claiming that masculinity is under threat in America from a liberal agenda of feminism, LGBTQ rights, bodily autonomy, and more. Polls show a large gender gap for this year’s election, with Republicans worried that high turnout among women, concerned with the Right’s escalating attacks on abortion rights, could spell trouble for their side. “Early vote has been disproportionately female,” Kirk tweeted last week. “Men need to GO VOTE NOW.”