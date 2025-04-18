The Fight Against Right-Wing Appalachian ‘School Choice’ Politics Is a Fight for Democracy and the Future of American Education

By the 2024 election, Republicans in the General Assembly—three-fourths of whom are White men—had secured an 80 percent majority. Under the guise of protecting parents’ rights, the state legislature has passed a slew of laws that foreshadow Heritage’s Project 2025 recommendations, from state oversight of sex education curriculum to policing teachers’ use of students’ pronouns and “harmful to minors” materials.

Yet, even in a state government where one party holds a supermajority, it took two attempts for Kentucky legislators to pass the Education Opportunity Account Act, the state’s voucher program. Some rural Republican lawmakers first voted against it because the total absence of private schools in their districts made the diversion of funds from public schools harder to justify to their constituents who would be disproportionately harmed by the shift. The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy’s July 2024 report shows that subsidizing non-public schooling with public funds could cost the state over a billion dollars annually. Kentucky is not alone: Nationwide, state spending on tax breaks and subsidies for private education expenses has increased by over 400 percent in the last ten years.

The legislation would also violate the popular will. As the rejection of Amendment 2 proves, Kentucky voters overwhelmingly support maintaining constitutional protections for public education. In contrast, right-wing lawmakers’ anti-democratic policies promise to be a huge gift to for-profit charters, unaccredited non-union private schools, and religious publishers that distribute “independent” Christian nationalist educational materials that valorize authoritarian family structures. Trampling actual voters’ rights, officials promise to protect symbolic “parents’ rights.”

Beyond Parents’ Rights: Heritage Comes for Public Higher Ed

With the help of its statehouse allies, the Heritage Foundation has deepened its top-down influence on public education in Kentucky while expanding its purview to the state’s colleges and universities. For example, the legislature’s serial budget cuts and reorganizations have reduced funding to Kentucky’s public postsecondary institutions by a third between 2008 and 2019. In these straitened circumstances, right-wing funders have pounced, pouring fortunes into the University of Kentucky (UK)—with many strings attached that undermine the research university’s public character.

Construction magnate Tom Lewis donated $23 million to establish the Lewis Honors College at UK, his alma mater. A generous contributor to Heritage—including funding Project 2025 co-author Lindsey Burke’s video on education policy—Lewis’s eponymous foundation has also supported UK’s on-campus anti-gender programming by right-wing groups Turning Point, USA, and Young America’s Foundation. Other major right-wing donors followed Lewis: In 2016, the Charles Koch Foundation supplied a four-million-dollar gift for the newly created John H. Schnatter Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise, named for the billionaire founder of Papa John’s Pizza. This donation came with stipulations granting the foundation the right to revoke its commitment if the university deviated from donor’s intended purposes, which included an academic requirement to “discover and understand aspects of free enterprise that promote the well-being of society” and notification of directorial changes. As public money dries up, university leaders are tapping private wells, even if the price is academic integrity.

In 2024, the UK Board of Trustees went further and abolished the University Senate (which had existed since 1917), a decision that eliminated even the veneer of democratic university governance, leaving faculty with a toothless advisory role. The UK University Senate passed a vote of no-confidence in the university’s president but failed to prevent its own demise. The following year, far-right provocateur and former Heritage Visiting Fellow Christopher Rufo publicly targeted UK, urging the state legislature to “figure out how to abolish DEI” at UK and “tame” the university’s “racialist ideology.” A few months later, seemingly in anticipation of such anti-DEI legislation, the UK president dismantled the Office for Institutional Diversity. The closure of the office, which had evolved from the university’s Office of Minority Affairs launched in 1971, ended more than half a century of overt, centralized institutional support specifically for racial minorities and other underrepresented students. Instead, that support work will be decentralized and transferred to different offices, such as the Office of Student Success and the Office for Community Relations.