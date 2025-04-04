Why Authoritarianism Needs Gender Stereotypes – and Democracy Needs Gender Justice



This article first appeared in the Winter/Spring 2025 issue of our sibling publication, The Public Eye —a quarterly magazine for analysis and commentary on the US and Global Right.

Two weeks before the 2024 election, Tucker Carlson, whose documentary, The End of Men , laments the persecution of men, spoke at a Turning Point rally for Donald Trump. After describing a nation degraded and feminized by woke culture and Democratic leadership, Carlson cast Trump as a strongman who would restore law and order with a “vigorous spanking,” personifying the U.S. as a teenage girl requiring her patriarch’s dutiful discipline. The audience enthusiastically chanted “Daddy Don!” in response to this promise of “patriarchal restoration.” Days later, Trump delivered on this portrayal, promising at a campaign rally to “protect” women “whether [they] like it or not.”

Trump’s and Carlson’s statements could be construed as a campaign tactic that uses the dysfunctional family trope as a dog whistle for the culturally and economically downtrodden male and appeals to patriarchal norms. But they also illustrate the importance of gender, cisheteropatriarchy, and misogyny to authoritarian politics.

Gendered power inheres in authoritarianism. Contemporary authoritarians everywhere—from Texas to Turkey to Tel Aviv—mobilize misogyny to consolidate their power by reinforcing gendered hierarchies led by cis men (and rewarded female loyalists while preserving racialized, economic, and geopolitical hierarchical orders. They also weaponize gender politics and the gendered domination that animates it as a “core mechanism of democratic erosion.” Countering authoritarianism in the U.S. and globally thus requires a framework for analyzing and understanding the centrality of gender—and the anti-gender campaigns that mobilize it—to authoritarian politics. This analysis also reveals the power of a robust gender justice front in pro-democracy efforts.

Authoritarianism’s Global Acceleration

The world is witnessing a wave of autocratization, as established authoritarians consolidate power and antidemocratic movements challenge the liberal democracies from which they have emerged. Anti-gender movements have played a pivotal role in this process. As a political system characterized by power concentrated in a single leader—or a few, most often men—authoritarianism is maintained through limited tolerance of contestations to that power, whether from political rivals, dissidents, democratic social movements, or liberatory ideas—like the assertion that gender inequality is not inevitable.