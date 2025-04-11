Women’s Liberation Front Attempts to Liberate Women’s Sports from Gender Equality

The Gender Ideology Panic

The Our Bodies, Our Sports coalition—a misleading evocation of the influential feminist health guide, Our Bodies, Ourselves—advertises itself as “the largest, most ideologically diverse women’s movement of our time.” While it’s true that members characterize themselves differently—for example, WoLF is a self-described “nonpartisan radical feminist nonprofit” while Concerned Women for America (CWA) calls itself a women’s organization that protects and promotes biblical values—the tagline is misleading. The coalition’s improbable allies are unified by their anti-trans ideology, which they view as widespread and necessary for women’s equality. Though hardly representative of all feminisms, their claims are not novel.

At the OBOS coalition’s inaugural rally in Washington, D.C.—which was held on Title IX’s 50th anniversary in 2022—speakers like Maureen Bannon, daughter of far-right strategist Steve Bannon, alerted the audience to a covert agenda of “gender ideology” in women’s sports.

But the term “gender ideology” can be traced back to the Vatican, which used it to oppose the emerging integration of reproductive rights, sexuality, and gender into international policy, led by LGBTQ and feminist movements in the 1990s. While it was initially used with reference to policy objectives that threatened theological and traditionalist understandings of sex and the family, the phrase changed discursively as conservative actors within European and Latin American countries used it over the decades. Thirty years later, denunciations of “gender ideology” span the globe and the political spectrum, and in North America, according to researcher Heron Greenesmith, the term is increasingly used to attack trans people.

OBOS members assert that gender-identity recognition is evidence of an unscientific and misogynistic agenda pervading women’s sports, academia, and political institutions. Activists and scholars Sonia Corrêa, David Paternotte, and Claire House find that anti-gender mobilizations commonly target five areas: sexual and reproductive rights, LGBTI rights, children’s rights, gender mainstreaming initiatives, and protections against hate speech and discrimination. Such issues figure prominently into OBOS members’ description of the alleged impacts of the Title IX rules—including how they will make teachers “queer all aspects of school programs,” indoctrinate children “down a dangerous path of social and likely irreversible and harmful medical transition” without their parents’ knowledge and “forc[e] everyone to accept these definitions and what flows from them.” Their fearmongering manufactures a panic around gender and sexual diversity that helps justify authoritarian norms.